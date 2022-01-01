Rajasthan Continues To Reel Under Cold Wave

Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said on Saturday. Sangaria and Churu in Hanumangarh recorded minimum temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius each on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.

The minimum temperature in Karauli was 3 degrees Celsius, while it was 3.5 deg C in Sikar, 4.5 deg C in Alwar, 4.6 deg C in Pilani, 4.8 deg C in Nagaur, 5.3 deg C in Ganganagar, 5.8 deg C in Vanasthali and 6.9 degrees Celsius in Ajmer.

Jaipur and Bhilwara recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius each, the official said. Other major places in the state recorded minimum temperatures in the range of 8.6 degrees Celsius to 14.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the official, most parts of the state recorded the maximum temperature in the range of 18 degrees Celsius to 24.2 degrees Celsius.

Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said a new Western Disturbance will be active in some parts of Rajasthan from January 4.

Under the influence of this system, an induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the southwest parts of the state, while some parts may see light to moderate rainfall.

On January 5, light to moderate rain activities are expected to continue in parts of Bikaner, Jodhpur division of West Rajasthan and Ajmer, and Jaipur division of East Rajasthan, he said.

According to Sharma, the effect of this system will be seen till January 7.

