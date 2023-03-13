Rajasthan Cops Deny ‘house Arrest’ Claims After Alleged Ill-treatment To Veer Naris

Days after the alleged man-handling of the Rajasthan police of the widows of the Pulwama martyrs, the Rajasthan police speaking to Republic TV said if the Veer Naris (Widows of Pulwama Martyrs) express the wish to be hospitalised, all the necessary arrangements can be made; they also denied any allegations of keeping them in house detention.

Notably, the widows of the martyrs of the Pulwama terrorist attack were allegedly ill-treated and physically manhandled by the Rajasthan police after they took to the streets demanding compensation in the form of jobs.

Police deny allegations of house custody

The Rajasthan police responding on their deployment in the area said, “We are deployed to help them (widows). The doctors will come and inspect them, they are on the way.”

When asked why the Veeranganas have not been admitted to the hospitals, he said, “If they are not ready to visit the hospital, then how can we take them? If they wish, arrangements can be made to take them to the hospital. Nobody is stopping them.”

The police denied any allegations of the widows being kept in house custody, “There are no allegations. Nobody is in house custody.”

Further when probed by the Republic reporter on what is the objective of the police deployment he said, “We are a part of the patrolling team and have stopped here. We have a PCR, which is patrolling in the area,” and finally said, “If the family wishes, then we would surely hospitalise the concerned person.”

Veeranganas allegedly harassed

In a latest development in the event of the alleged ill-treatment of the Rajasthan police on the Veeranganas, Manju Jat, the widow of Pulwama martyr Rohitash Lamba arrived at her rented apartment in Jaipur after being allegedly kept in detention for days. Her kin speaking to republic TV alleged she was harassed by the police and also sustained injuries, "We could not find here. We had no idea where she was for the last few days. She came here around 1 am in the night. She has been beaten… she is upset with the government because she was forcibly detained and kept at an unknown place. They harassed her."

It’s important to recollect the BJP under the leadership of Kirodi Lal Meena conducted massive protests on March 11 against the police action on the widows of the Pulwama Martyrs, who have been demanding the construction of roads in their villages and a change in rules for providing jobs on compassionate grounds to their relatives among others. They have also demanded a written assurance from the Gehlot government that their demands would be met, in order for them to end their protest.

Image: Republic