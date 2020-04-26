Rajasthan: COVID-19 Cases Surge To 2,185 As 102 Test Positive In A Day; Toll At 41

A total of 102 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,185, the Health Department informed. As many as 629 patients have been discharged from hospitals after being cured of the disease.

Jodhpur reported the highest number with 38 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 364 in the city. Besides Jodhpur, 20 new cases were reported in Nagaur, 16 from Jaipur, 11 from Ajmer, nine from Kota, six from Jaipur, two from Dholpur, and one each in Sikar, Bharatpur, Hanumangarh and Jhalawar. Jaipur has the maximum number of 808 coronavirus positive cases with 21 fatalities.

A district-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to the Army health centers in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

