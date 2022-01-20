Rajasthan: Dausa Farmer's Land Auctioned For Rs 46L Over Loan Repayment, Cancelled Later

In another incident of banks auctioning farmlands due to loan defaults, a cooperative bank in Rajasthan has auctioned the land belonging to a farmer for Rs 46 lakhs after his family failed to repay the loan following the farmer's death. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Dausa area while the administration has presently cancelled the auctioning of the land and instead initiated a settlement process between the farmer and the bank.

Speaking on the same, Additional District Magistrate stated that the process of auctioning off the land of a farmer who could not repay the loan amount has been cancelled and a settlement process has been initiated between the farmer and the bank. Adding more to it, sub-divisional magistrate Mithlesh Meena informed that the farmer had taken a loan from the Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank but failed to repay it.

"The bank also called them for settlement but they did not appear, so as per the law, their land was auctioned", he added. Earlier, the 15 bighas of land were auctioned for Rs 46 lakhs, informed Ram Prasad Bairwa, Junior Assistant of Revenue Department. au

As reported by ANI, the son of the farmer Pappu Lal also spoke about their land being auctioned and said, "My father had borrowed a loan from the bank and he is dead now. As we were unable to repay the loan amount, the bank has decided to auction the land. If they sell our land, it will become difficult for us to make ends meet. We requested the bank officials to give us some more time for the repayment of the loan amount, but they denied it."

Politics over Dausa farmer land auction

Tikait who had enquired about the entire development from the people as well as from the family itself, later took to Twitter to inform that he will be holding a discussion with administration officials on Thursday regarding the same.

Concerning the same, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also criticized the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government over its failure to protect the farmers' interest despite making several loan waiver promises to the people. Tweeting about it, he said, "The Congress government of Rajasthan has crossed the limit of cruelty towards farmers. In the Congress-ruled state, farmers' lands are being snatched away by giving false assurances of loan waivers, and they are being forced to lose their lives. This is an example of the failure and inhumanity of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Image: ANI