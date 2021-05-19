Rajasthan Declares 'Black Fungus' Mucormycosis An Epidemic As Cases Rise Amid COVID-19

Soon after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had expressed concern over the occurrence of instances of the Black Fungus infection, also known as Mucormycosis, among infected and recovered COVID-19 patients, the state government on Wednesday declared this new infection an epidemic. The Rajasthan Medical and Health Department had declared Mucormycosis an epidemic under the COVID-19 pandemic under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had urged to Centre to take Black Fungus seriously. Ashok Gehlot had also mentioned that this infection is majorly affecting diabetics, who have recovered from COVID-19. So far, cases of Black Fungus have been reported in different parts of Rajasthan, including Jodhpur and Jaipur.

On Monday, the Rajasthan state government had issued orders to purchase 2,500 vials of a drug used in the treatment of black fungus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

Till now, cases of black fungus have been reported in various parts of the country including Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.

Rajasthan CM warns against Black Fungus

Earlier on May 14, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had taken to Twitter and said that it is very important to identify the black fungus at an early stage. While stating that proper treatment should be given to patients suffering from Mucormycosis at a very early stage, Ashok Gehlot had instructed the officials to ensure adequate availability of medicines related to this disease.

In another tweet, Gehlot said instead of states, the Centre should have issued global tenders for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines amid a shortage in India. "So far, 11 states have issued global tenders to purchase vaccines owing to the shortage of vaccines in the country. Due to this, states will get vaccines at different prices," the Chief Minister said. It would have been good if the Centre had issued global tenders and made vaccines available to the states in a planned manner, he said.

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for.

