Rajasthan DGP Assures NCW Of Report Submission In 15 Days Over Parshuram Circle Incident

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) appeared before National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday over the increasing crimes in the state. On Saturday, NCW has summoned the Rajasthan Police chief over reports of women being allegedly mishandled during the "forceful displacement" of people residing in a part of Jaipur. The commission also sought the status of eight Suo Moto cases including those in which police personnel were named as accused and 276 complaints on which No Action has been received from the police. The DGP has said that the reports would be sent in the next 15 days.

The women commission took stock of the Parshuram Circle incident and ordered immediate action in the matter. The commission also demanded an explanation for manhandling women by the concerned officers. The DGP asserted that as per the court's order the encroachment was removed and denied the allegation of lathi charge over women.

During the hearing, the commission also sought the status of other Suo Moto cases from the DGP:

Rajsthan minister rapes a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The DGP stated that the matter was investigated but the victim did not come forward to register the complaint rather the police Suo Motu registered the complaint. On being asked regarding the safety and security of the victim the DGP said they could not locate the victim anywhere.

Army Jawan, his wife and 2 daughters beaten by drunk policemen on the way to Hospital

The DGP stated that the accused policeman has been suspended and charge sheet has been filed and further action is under process.

Video of the woman before committing suicide accused Sri Ganganagar police constable of raping and blackmailing and later harassed by the constable wife.

The DGP stated that the policeman has been booked under the abetment of suicide and has been dismissed from the service. He also mentioned that the victim was in an affair with the said accused and the reaction from the wife was natural and therefore no action has been taken against the accused wife.

'Policing affected due to COVID-19': DGP

The DGP stated that the police force was involved in COVID-19 duty with even senior officials being deputed in pandemic duty in the second wave of Corona, therefore policing work was not being done. He added that the normal policing has suffered due to which the respective reports related to the various cases that were supposed to be sent to the commission have been delayed. The DGP assured that reports of the cases will be submitted within 15 days.

