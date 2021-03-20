Rajasthan DGP Cites 'internet' For Rising Crimes Against Women; Blames COVID & Cell Phones

At a time when crimes against women in the state of Rajasthan have shocked the country, The DGP of Rajasthan has tried to justify the crime rate by blaming COVID-19 and mobile phones.

The DGP said, "It is true that crime rates are increasing, but as far as the enforcement is concerned, the police is investigating, whether it is the Govindgarh case or the Bhilwara case, all the criminals have been arrested on time."

"We have got to know that the youth (who raped a five-year-old girl in Jhunjhunu) used to watch porn and was and consuming drugs. As we all know, due to the coronavirus lockdown, students have been forced to take online classes. Therefore, parents have had to purchase smartphones for their children. It is possible that after their classes, children indulge in such activities. Parents should be careful about what their children are doing on smartphones besides attending online classes," he added. READ | Ashok Gehlot diverts attention to Centre on phone tapping row despite Raj govt's admission

BJP Questions Rajasthan Government

BJP MP Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday took to Twitter and questioned the Ashok Gehlot-led-Rajasthan Government over increasing crime cases against women in the state. On Tuesday, Rathore addressed a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. The address was related to the twin issues in Rajasthan- Law & order with respect to crimes against women and the recent confirmation of the phone-tapping scandal from 2020. He questioned the law and order machinery of the state and said that numerous horrific cases of rape have been reported in Rajasthan. "It looks like there is no government running there," the former Minister said. "Today Rajasthan has topped the list of National Crime Bureau in cases of atrocities on women. In 2019, there were around 32,000 incidents across the country, of which 6,000 incidents occurred in Rajasthan alone. One after the other incidents are taking place across the state- Kota, Alwar, Hanumangarh. Does Congress do not see these incidents happening?" he asked.

Crimes Against Women in India

As per the latest data published by the Crime Record Bureau's publication, Crime in India, 4,05,861 cases of Crimes against women were recorded in total, of which 32,033 were rape cases. 87 rape cases were registered every single day in the country, in 2019. The data shows that the crime against women had risen by 7.3% in 2019 as compared to a year earlier.

As per the fifth edition of the Death Penalty in India: Annual Statistics 2020 Report, of the total death sentences delivered in 2020, almost 50-65% of sentences were related to cases involving sexual violence. The report also highlighted that of the total number of cases, in almost 48% of cases the victim was below the age of 12.

