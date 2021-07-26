Rajasthan: Domestic Worker's Son Becomes Engineer At Ford, Says 'Karma Kiye Jaa...'

Bhavesh Lohar, the son of a domestic worker from Udaipur, Rajasthan, recently took to LinkedIn and shared how he landed his dream job - software engineer at Ford Motor Company. Lohar is a student from NIT (National Institute of Technology), Bhopal, and in his post, he spoke about how he used to discuss cars with his friend. He said that he was always attracted to Ford cars, specifically Ford Figo, and wanted to buy it “when I have enough money”.

Lohar said, “I remember those days, walking along the highway barefoot in scorching heat going to a govt. school me and my two friends used to discuss the future cars that we will buy when we will become big person, those days I developed deep love towards Ford Figo seeing it in a local newspaper ad and always wanted to buy it when I have enough money”.

Lohar said that he was forced to leave his college hostel due to the pandemic and return home to live in a 6x6 room with seven family members. “I slept, learned, and gave interviews in some of the great companies sitting in this 6 by 6 room and was fortunate enough to got selected in Ford," he said. Further, he credited his elder sister for giving up their dreams to help him succeed, along with his mother who worked as a domestic worker.

Lohar mentioned that the other members of the family had to earn money because his father’s monthly income of Rs 7,000-8,000 would be used for repaying their debts. He ended his post by saying that he knew a lot of students were facing tougher situations than him. For them, his message was to “keep doing your work honestly and be positive because God has better plans for you”.

“I know that there are many students living a life tougher than this I only want to tell you that keep doing your works honestly and be positive because God has better plans for you as said in Gita ‘karma kiye jaa fal ki chinta na kar’ (Do your work without thinking about the results),” he said.

Netizens congratulate Lohar

Meanwhile, since shared, several internet users congratulated Lohar. One user said, “good luck for your future and these are positive examples which mirror the developing India”. Another wrote, “your sacrifice, perseverance and hardwork paid off and will take you places brother! So happy for you bhaai”.

