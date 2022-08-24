Rajasthan: DRDO Successfully Test-fires Pinaka Extended Range Rocket In Pokharan; Watch

In a recent update, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials on Wednesday informed that trials of the Pinaka extended range rocket are carried out at the Pokharan firing ranges in Rajasthan. Officials said multiple successful test firings have been carried out during these tests.

The Pinaka rocket has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). However, they are produced by private sector firm. The Pinaka is an Artillery Missile System capable of striking into enemy territory up to a range of 75 kilometers with high precision.

#WATCH | Trials of the Pinaka extended range rocket are going on in the Pokharan firing ranges in Rajasthan & multiple successful test firings have been carried out during these tests. Developed by DRDO, the rockets are produced by private sector firm: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/VPZ5S9HIwj — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Pinaka MK-1 & Pinaka Area Denial Munition Rocket Systems

Earlier in April of this year, DRDO and Indian Army successfully flight-tested Pinaka MK-1 (Enhanced) Rocket System (EPRS) and Pinaka Area Denial Munition (ADM) rocket systems at Pokhran Firing Ranges.

As of now, a total of 24 EPRD rockets were fired for different ranges and all the rockets achieved the required accuracy and consistency during the trials. Reportedly, the EPRS is the upgraded version of the Pinaka variant which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade.

Last year in June, DRDO successfully test-fired extended range versions of the indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from a Multi-Barrel Rocker Launcher (MBRL) at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.