Rajasthan Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till June 8, Issues Fresh Three-tier Guidelines

The COVID-induced lockdown in Rajasthan has been extended for 15 days till June 8, (Monday) by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The decision was taken in the meeting of the State Council of Ministers on Saturday, a guideline of three-level public discipline lockdown has been issued beginning from 5 am on May 24 to 5 am on June 8 in the state. Under the three-level public discipline lockdown, social behaviour at the family, ward, village, city and state level is expected to be followed in order to bring changes in accordance with the COVID protocol.

शनिवार को हुई राज्य मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में जन अनुशासन लॉकडाउन को 15 दिन और बढ़ाने के लिए दिए गए सुझाव के मद्देनजर प्रदेश में 24 मई से 8 जून तक त्रि-स्तरीय जन अनुशासन लॉकडाउन की गाइडलाइन जारी की गई है। #Rajasthan

Three-tier public discipline lockdown:

First level: Realizing family responsibility as the people will have to stop the entry of outsiders into their houses for some time. If necessary, open spaces can be combined with social distancing, so that the family elders, children and other people are protected. Second level: Effective monitoring of such activities in the villages and neighbourhoods is expected to spread the infection. It will be ensured that no more than 5 people gather at any place. Third level: Apart from a medical emergency and permissible category, movement from one city to another-- such as city to village, village to city and village to village will have to be completely banned. Village level monitoring committees will have to play their special role in this.

Stringent guidelines imposed in Rajasthan:

Crowding at the wedding ceremony has been a major reason for the spread of the infection. In view of this, on the advice of experts and suggestions of public representatives, the marriage is expected to be postponed till 30 June.

Fine for not wearing a face mask at public places or workplaces has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

From May 28, all the markets will be closed from 12 noon till June 1 at 5 am and then from June 4 till June will be closed till June 8, excluding dairy and milk shops, mandis, fruit-vegetable, flower garland shops and fruit-vegetable carts and sales through the cycle, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and mobile vans.

Marriage ceremonies in the state should be postponed till June 30, 2021. Any kind of ceremony related to marriage, DJ, procession and party etc will not be allowed till June 30.

Home or court marriage will only be allowed-- in which only 11 people can attend the wedding. For more information, people can visit the web portal of the government- http://Covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in or call on the helpline number 181.

The marriage garden, marriage hall and hotel complex will remain closed for the wedding ceremony.

There is an appeal to the common people to do pooja and prayers only while staying at home.

In addition to transport services, all types of private and government transport such as buses, jeeps, etc. will be completely closed.

Traffic, loading and unloading of goods and persons employed for this work will be permitted for inter-state and heavy vehicles transporting goods within the state.

For vaccination, people will be able to go to the vaccination site located within the boundary of the urban body or Panchayat Samiti related to their place of residence.

It will be mandatory for travellers coming from outside the state to submit the RTPCR negative test report conducted within 72 hours. If a passenger does not submit a negative test report, he /she will be quarantined for 15 days.

To prevent migration of workers, industrial and construction work will be allowed

The operation of a special bus will be allowed for the movement of workers by industry and construction unit. The information of which has to be made available on the online web portal

Ration shops can be opened daily from 10 am to 4 pm and medical shops 24 hours a day.

The shopkeeper can be fined Rs 500 if the shopkeeper if social distancing is not followed while selling products.

From June 1, the state might allow some relaxations in commercial activities in the districts where the COVID-19 situation has improved.

COVID-19 Situation in Rajasthan

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Rajasthan on Sunday reported 9,476 new COVID-19 cases with 15,464 recoveries and 115 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 1,22,330 with 7,79,601 total recoveries and 7,590 deaths.

(Image Credits: Facebook-AshokGehlot/PTI)