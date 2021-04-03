Rajasthan Farmers Back New Agricultural Laws; Says New Reform Saves Transportation Cost

While on one hand, farmers are agitating about the new agricultural law, on the other hand, many farmers have now started to understand the benefit of agricultural reforms. The ground reality of the new agricultural law has started to appear. Earlier farmers had to the farmers had to bid for their crop. Despite the power, they could not get the price that they were entitled to. The new agriculture law has completely changed the picture. Now, the traders are going to the fields and bidding for the crop but the rates are decided by the farmers.

Farmers of Dhodsar village- about thirty kilometres from Jaipur are very happy with the new agricultural law. While speaking with Republic, farmers said that earlier they had to wait for hours in the mandi, now the crops are being sold in their own fields within an hour.

"We are now able to save the cost and time of taking the crop to the mandi. We are saving on transportation as bids are taking place in the village. Payments are made in cash. The benefit of Rs 50 to 60 per quintal. As compared to last year farmers are experiencing profit".

Sonia, a local farmer had to take responsibilities of the farm after her father's demise. She expressed her happiness as she has been close to her farms she does not have to invest in transportation.

Earlier we used to request others to take our produce or had to rent a vehicle. We had to sit there for the whole day in order to sell our crop but then now that it's happening within the village we are saving cost and time. We were able to sell the crop within an hour.

Local MLA Ram Lal Sharma said that because of the three farm laws the scenario has changed and the farmers are getting their rights.

"The picture that we are witnessing is the reality-- farmers, their fields and traders are also present here. The basic spirit of the three agricultural bills passed by the Government of India is that after 70 years of independence, farmers should also get their rights. They spend 6 months producing crops and the on what price which they should sell their crop should be their right. Earlier, farmers used to face problems when they used to go for bidding in Mandis, but now things have changed", he said.

Impasse over farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

