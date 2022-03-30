Rajasthan: FORDA Seeks Investigation In Suicide Case Of Woman Doctor, Writes To CM Gehlot

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association India (FORDA) has written a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to immediately withdraw the FIR against Dr Archana Sharma, who allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday. An FIR was lodged against the late doctor after a pregnant woman getting treated in the hospital run by her, and her husband died in Rajasthan's Dausa. FORDA has also demanded a proper investigation and compensation to the family in the suicide case of Dr Archana.

Dr Archana's suicide case

As per the police, the private hospital gynaecologist allegedly committed suicide after she was booked for the death of a pregnant woman, say police. As the investigation continued, it was reported that an FIR was registered against Dr Archana at the Lalsot Police Station after family members of the pregnant woman held a demonstration outside the hospital and demanded immediate action against the erring doctor. Stressed over the FIR, Archana hanged herself to death, police said.

"The doctor was booked for the death of the pregnant woman due to negligence in treatment. Today afternoon, the doctor hanged herself to death at her residence above the hospital," Additional SP (Dausa) Lal Chand Kayal said.

Image: ANI