Rajasthan: Four Drown During Durga Idol Immersion

Four youths were drowned in a river during immersion of a Durga idol in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Friday.

The incident occurred in Bhuteshwar area of Basedi where the victims, who hailed from Agra, had come for immersing the idol in Parvati river. They were immersing the idol near Bhuteshwar temple when they drowned.

Police said the four drowned as they might not have any idea about the depth of the river.

The deceased were identified as Satyaprakash (22), Srikrishna (23), Rajesh (26) and his brother Ranveer Singh (24). The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said.

