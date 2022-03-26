Rajasthan Gang-rape Case: NCW Takes Congnizance, Directs State DGP To Act In 3 Days

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday wrote to the Rajasthan DGP over the rape of a minor girl in the state, asking him to intervene and ensure a fair investigation. Taking cognizance of the case, in which Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena has been named as an accused, the NCW stated that Chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-General of Police asking them to ensure the safety of the victim and the immediate arrest of all accused. Action taken by the police must be intimated to NCW within 3 days, it said in a release.

"The National Commission for Women (NCW) has come across a media report stating that a minor girl was raped and later blackmailed. It is also alleged that one of the accused is an MLA's son. Taking cognizance of the matter, Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan to intervene and to ensure fair investigation is carried out in the matter," NCW said in a statement.

"The Commission has also sought safety for the victim and arrest of all the accused at the earliest. The victim must also be provided with counselling. The Commission has also directed DGP to send detailed information about the measures taken by the Rajasthan Police to curb such crimes. The action must be intimated to the Commission within 3 days," it added.

As per SHO Mandawar Police Station, Meena, who is an MLA from Alwar Rajgarh, his son along with two others abducted the minor by intoxicating her and took her to Samleti Palace Hotel located on Mahua-Mandawar Road. After taking obscene photos and videos, they threatened the victim. As per the reports, she was blackmailed by the accused who tried to extort Rs 15.40 lakhs and jewellery from her. The case has been registered against MLA's son Deepak Meena, Vivek Sharma resident Thumda and Netram Samleti under various sections of the POCSO Act and the probe is underway.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia has reacted to the reports terming the Congress rule as ‘an era of goons.’ "Rajasthan is ashamed once again due to the misdeeds of a Congress MLA's son; it has raised a question on the law & order situation of Rajasthan. It looks as if an era of goons is here. It's even more shameful for the CM," Rajasthan BJP Chief said.