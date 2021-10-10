Rajasthan Girl Spends A Day As British High Commissioner To India; 'Will Cherish This Day'

In an interesting development, a 20-year-old woman from Rajasthan became the British High Commissioner to India for a day after winning the 'High Commissioner for the Day' contest organized annually since 2017 to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, British High Commission said in a press release.

Aditi Maheshwari, pursuing her Bachelor's in Physical Science from the University of Delhi's Miranda House College, aspires to join the Indian Administrative Service. She is the fifth winner of the Indian edition of the competition.

'I will cherish this day for a long time to come'

While sharing her experience, the 20-year-old said, "I had applied for the competition last year as well and I'm really pleased that I got the opportunity. The interaction with senior diplomats and with women from 'She Leads' leadership programme were the two personal highlights of the day for me."

"I also enjoyed being driven around in an electric vehicle by the High Commissioner. The amount of work that both the UK and India are doing to tackle issues like climate change and gender inequality made me really hopeful as a young woman. I will cherish this day for a long time to come," she added.

The British High Commission said that Aditi met with beneficiaries of a leadership programme for aspiring female politicians, funded by the Chevening Alumni Programme Fund. Climate experts from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), who signed the UK in India Pledge for Progress, came up with this programme to encourage leadership with gender equality and inspire young leaders from the not-for-profit Global Youth.

British High Commissioner to India Alexander Ellis stated it was a pleasure for him to work with Aditi throughout the day and that her confidence and thoughtfulness on important issues like climate change and women's rights shone through.

He also shared that he is pleased with the enrolment of many young girls in this year's competition, which focussed on climate change. He said that women are disproportionately affected by climate change but are often left out of decision-making regarding the issue at hand.

(With ANI Inputs)