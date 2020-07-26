Rajasthan Government Makes Aadhaar Details Mandatory For COVID-19 Tests In State

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the state government has issued fresh guidelines making Aadhaar details mandatory for undergoing coronavirus testing in Rajasthan.

The latest guideline mandatorily requires the lab technician to update the Aadhaar details and all other information of the person appearing for COVID-19 test on the RT-PCR App. If the person does not have Aadhaar in cases such as small children etc then the Aaadhar of any of the family members will be required. The government has also made it mandatory for the laboratories to provide test results within 24 hours of the sample conducted. The state has the capacity to conduct more than 40,000 tests on a daily basis.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 cases tally has surged to 35,909 on Sunday with 611 new infections today till 10.30 am. The number of active cases in the state stands at 9,935 while 25,353 have recovered and the total death toll due to the virus has risen to 621, according to the State Health Department.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Kirodi Lal Meena along with his personal staff has also tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday. Meena is undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur.

"My health was not good for the last several days and I along with my personal staff tested positive for coronavirus. My request is that anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 10 days should take care of his health. With all your prayers, I will get well soon", tweeted Meena.

मेरी तबियत पिछले कई दिनो से खराब थी व आज मेरी व निजी स्टाफ की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है । अभी महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल जयपुर में भर्ती हूं । मेरा आग्रह है कि पिछले 10 दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में जो भी आया है वो अपनी सेहत का ख्याल रखे।आप सब की दुआओ से जल्द ही स्वस्थ हो जाऊंगा । — Kirodi Lal Meena (@DrKirodilalBJP) July 23, 2020

