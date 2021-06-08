Rajasthan Government Receives COVID-19 Vaccines From SII & Bharat Biotech Worth Rs 100 Cr

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma, on Tuesday, said that the state has received both Covishield and Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines as the government made an advance of over Rs 100 cr to SII and Bharat Biotech. However, one batch is still pending and will arrive on June 9. The Health Minister also added that the drive has been shut down in the state since May 31.

After the last supply that will arrive on Wednesday, the state will in total have 30.57 lakh vaccines for the above 18 age group.

We gave advance of over Rs 100 cr to SII & Bharat Biotech. We received both vaccines but one batch will arrive on 9th June. Vaccination in Rajasthan has stopped from May 31. When we receive on 9th, we would've bought 30.57 lakh vaccines for this age group: Rajasthan Health Min pic.twitter.com/hdfXwc2qzy — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

The Health Minister also talked about Prime Minister's Monday announcement where he announced free vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 and added that Rajasthan's 'drive is going on since May'. Highlighting the vaccine supply that the state will receive on June 9, Raghu Sharma said that the vaccine drive will again start and continue till 21st June.

PM announced yesterday that the vaccination for this age group will also be done by the Centre, from 21st June. But our drive is going on since May & when we receive more vaccines on 9th June, we will continue this till 21st June: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

PM made announcement due to pressure

The health minister further stated that the Prime Minister made the announcement as many states moved to Supreme Court against the Centre. "When the pressure increased everywhere in the nation, PM made the announcement," claimed Health Minister Raghu Sharma. However, he also added that it is 'better late than never'.

The health minister has plans to administer vaccines to all 'if' doses are received in bulk.

Many states moved SC, seeking directions to Centre & Court posed questions to it. When pressure increased everywhere in nation, PM made the announcement. Better late than never...If we get vaccines in bulk, we'll be able to do time-bound vaccination for all: Rajasthan Health Min — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

Hardeep Puri alleges Rajasthan Government of wasting vaccines

The Health Minister's statement on procuring COVID-19 vaccines came nearly two days after union minister Hardeep Puri had made sharp allegations on the Rajasthan Government of 'throwing away vaccines in 'garbage'. The union minister was replying to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and further asked him to look at states ruled by his party. The Civil Aviation Minister was talking about Punjab's government alleged scam over vaccines when he also talked about Congress-ruled Rajasthan's vaccine drive.

Rajasthan orders committee to monitor COVID-19 vaccine drive

After allegations of no transparency in vaccine drive, Rajasthan Government recently issued an order to form a committee for monitorization of COVID-19 vaccine drive. The order was passed by Principal Secretary Akhil Arora to ensure maximum utilization of vaccine doses. The committee is also expected to look after doses that have been wasted.

(Inputs from ANI)