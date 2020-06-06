Rajasthan Govt Issues Guidelines For Reopening Of Restaurants, Shopping Malls & Hotels

Quick links:
Rajasthan government has allowed the reopening of hotels, restaurant, clubs and shopping malls from June 8 while setting certain conditions. The state government has mandated a minimum distance of 6 feet between two tables at a restaurant while a minimum distance of 8 feet between tables at food joints with no seating arrangements.
The state government has also instructed other hospitality services and shopping malls to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs ahead of reopening on June 8. Here is the full order issued by the Rajasthan government:
The MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. The MHA has stated that all activities will be allowed in other areas except certain activities that will be allowed to restart in phases. It has also imposed a night curfew from 9:00 PM to 5 AM and banned international air travel, metro rails, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums and any functions or large gathering.
