Rajasthan Government Sets Up Three-tier Committee To Monitor Women-related Grievances

The Rajasthan government has constituted a three-tier Women Grievance Redressal Committee (WGRC) to monitor women related complaints. This step is aimed at helping women employed in the unorganised sector. The government is in process of bringing seven departments including police, labour, justice, industries, social justice and medical to set up a three-tier grievance redressal system.

According to Rashmi Gupta, Commissioner, Women Empowerment, Rajasthan Government, said that the redressal system will monitor all women-related grievances being reported at government agencies such as Mahila Suraksha Evam Salah Kendra, Sakhi: One-Stop Center, Rajasthan Sampark, 181 Women Helpline, Garima Helpline, and others.

"Analysis of the grievances received at existing district-level committees suggested the need for a more focused approach for the women employed in the unorganized sector. Many of them lack basic education and understanding of their own rights. The state government has taken initiative for micro-level support for such women and extend the support, not just legal but also other social challenges as well," Gupta said.

As part of the plan, the committees will be set up at the block, district and division level which will give women the option to raise concern at a high level if unsatisfied with the decision at the local level. Gupta said that this initiative will support all working women but asserted that it will benefit most of the low-earning groups and labour. She added that all workspaces are ordered to install and display information about the grievance committee so that all women are aware of the initiative.

NCW launches WhatsApp helpline for pregnant women

National Commission for Women (NCW) also recently launched a WhatsApp helpline number (#9354954224) for a pregnant woman to get medical aid amid COVID-19. Earlier, the Rajasthan government had also integrated all the existing emergency toll-free numbers with 112. Now, helpline numbers such as 1090 (women helpline), 100 (police), 101 (fire), 1098 (child helpline), 108 (ambulances) were integrated with 112.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: Twitter@AshokGehlot51)