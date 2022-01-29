Last Updated:

Rajasthan Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, but has no symptoms of the disease.

The 80-year-old urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

"Today I got my covid test done. covid test has come positive. I am healthy and have no symptoms. I urge all the people who came in contact with me to isolate themselves and get their covid test done," he said in a tweet. 

