Rajasthan govt announces bonus for employees of state power firms

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to pay a bonus to the employees of five power companies of the state for the year 2020-21.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal received from the Electricity Department in this regard, according to an official statement.

The employees of power companies will be entitled to bonus as per the order issued on October 25, 2021 in respect of state employees.

About 60,700 employees of power companies will be benefited with the decision which will cause a financial burden of Rs 40 crore. PTI SDA SNE SNE

