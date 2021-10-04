Rajasthan Govt Approves Funds For Development Of SCs, OBCs

The Rajasthan government has approved the formation of the Scheduled Castes Development Fund and the Other Backward Classes Development Fund.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the formation of these funds for an inclusive development, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The funds will be utilised for the modernisation and strengthening of the hostels and residential schools made for the students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities and Other Backward Classes (OBC), development of facilities in these hostels and schools, providing sports materials and computers and an assistance of Rs 5,000 per person to buy tools for youngsters to make them employable.

Gehlot has also approved Rs 5.57 crore from the Valmiki Fund constituted with a view to provide proper opportunities to the children and youngsters of the Valmiki Samaj.

At another event, the chief minister unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of the Rajasthan Khadi and Village Industries Board at JLN Marg and inaugurated a photo exhibition based on Gandhi's life at the Jawahar Kala Kendra.

He paid tributes to Gandhi after unveiling the statue and also visited an exhibition of Khadi products.

