Rajasthan Govt Approves Rs 500 Crore Budget For Payment Of Medical Facilities To Employees

The Rajasthan government has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 500 crore for payment of medical facilities to its employees, officials said.

This amount has been approved for October, November and December months under the the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), they said.

A provision of Rs 1,045 crore was made by the state government for the financial year 2022-23 under the RGHS. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave financial approval of Rs 500 crore for the RGHS scheme for the next three months, an official statement said.

The main objective of the RGHS scheme is to provide cashless medical treatment to government employees and pensioners. The cost of the treatment is borne by the state government, according to officials.

