Rajasthan Govt Cannot Suppress Voice Of Youths: BJP Leader Meena

BJP Rajya Sabha member Kirori Lal Meena on Monday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying that it cannot suppress the voice of the youth with its repressive policy.

Meena reached here to support the Covid health assistants (CHA), who gathered at Mahapura on Ajmer Road.

"To get justice for the unemployed youth, I and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore staged a dharna on the Kothari Farm, Ajmer Road. The government cannot suppress the voice of the youth with its repressive policy," Meena told reporters.

Earlier, talking to reporters, Meena said even after a prolonged sit-in by the Covid health assistants, the government removed them.

He said that Congress is doing rally against inflation in Delhi and here unemployed youths are sitting on the road.

"We want to meet the government. Barricading has been done and heavy police force has been deployed. This movement will be absolutely peaceful and non-violent, but the intention of the police is not right," the BJP leader said.

Earlier, Meena, who went to the Secretariat for talks with the officials along with the delegation of CHA representatives, said the government does not want to accept the legitimate demands of the unemployed youth.

The Covid health assistants had gathered in Mahapura this morning to demand job on contract. They were appointed during the Covid pandemic to support health care staff in dealing with the situation.