Rajasthan Govt Caps Charges For COVID Treatment In Private Hospitals; Testing Rates Fixed

Amid the ongoing battle against Coronavirus in the state, the Rajasthan government on Saturday has fixed rates for private hospitals for COVID treatment. All the private labs can charge Rs 2,200 per test and the private hospitals in the state can charge Rs 2,000 per day for a bed and can charge Rs 4,000 for a ventilator bed in the ICU.

Rajasthan has so far recorded 14,536 total coronavirus cases, out of which 2,925 are active cases. Whereas11,274 patients have recovered from the lethal infection and 337 people have succumbed to the disease, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

The state government has fixed the charges for the private hospitals under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a review meeting on Friday. Gehlot instructed all the health department officials to ensure that COVID-19 patients were not overcharged by the private hospitals. The additional chief secretary of the health department, Rohit Kumar Singh published the orders to this effect on Saturday.

The chief minister further said that the statewide-Covid awareness campaign should be effective enough to ensure that every person is alert about his/her health and that of their families. The coronavirus campaign will be digitally launched on June 22 under which over 1 lakh public representatives will participate, including the panachayat level workers.

