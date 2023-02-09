Rajasthan Govt Directs Private, Govt Colleges To Set Up Live Telecast Of State Budget

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on February 8, Wednesday issued an order directing all government and private universities to make arrangements for the live telecast of the state budget so that a maximum number of students & teachers can watch the live telecast of the budget.

The budget will be presented in State Assembly on February 10. The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and will continue till April 6 with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with the usual recess.

Notably, hoardings with the slogan 'Bachat, Rahat, Badhat' have been put up at various places in the city.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted that the upcoming budget will be focused on youth and women and will fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state. He said, "It is our endeavour to make Rajasthan the 'number one' state of the country. The government has started many such schemes which are not in other states. The state budget to be presented on February 10 will take it forward. He said, "The budget will be focused on the youth which will also fulfill the aspirations of all sections. This will be an inclusive budget.”

Hitting out at the Rajasthan government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Satish Poonia targeted the government as soon as the hoarding was put up. Sharing an edited picture of the hoarding on Twitter, Poonia wrote, "Sach toh yeh hai...". The edited picture had 'crime, corruption, paper leak'.