Rajasthan Govt Dismisses 3 RPS, RAS Officers And 13 Others In REET 2021 Cheating Case

The government of Rajasthan has suspended a RAS and two RPS officials, as well as 13 teachers, education department personnel, and three police officers, on suspicion of cheating in the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 examination, on Tuesday. As per ANI, The State Government has issued suspending orders with immediate effect for the officials and workers who were engaged in unlawful and suspicious actions in the REET Examination-2021.

The state government statement further reads, “The Sub-Divisional Officer of Wazirpur in Sawai Madhopur district, Narendra Kumar Meena (RAS), Circle City Circle Officer Narayan Tiwari (RPS) and Sawai Madhopur (SIUCAW) Deputy Superintendent Rajulal Meena were suspended with immediate effect. Keeping the case of departmental inquiry proceedings pending,” ANI reported.

Rajasthan's Director of Secondary Education, Saurabh Swamy informed that 13 teachers as well as state education department officials have been dismissed for doing unlawful and inappropriate activities during the examination. The statement further reveals that if found guilty following investigation of these incidents, the officials and employees will be removed from the state government service in accordance with the Chief Minister's orders.

RPS officers busted a racket in REET cheating case

According to ANI, this incident is the very first time in Rajasthan's history in which administrative and police personnel, as well as teachers, have been expelled in large numbers as a result of illegal actions at the state level. Rajasthan Police have detained five people on Monday for allegedly selling Bluetooth device-equipped 'chappals' worth Rs 6 lakh to applicants in the state's teacher recruitment test.

The RPS officers have busted a cheating operation and arrested a gang of five individuals in which a woman was also involved. After detecting wrongdoing by a candidate who sat in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) on Sunday at an Ajmer centre, police took this action. The incident was witnessed when Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), an aspirant for the REET, was discovered wearing a Bluetooth-equipped chappal at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer.

A cordless earphone was discovered in Dhaka's ear, according to police. When confronted, he admitted to hiding his cellphone and Bluetooth gadget inside his shoes. Dhaka admitted to buying the shoes at Rs 2.50 lakh from a man named Tuljaram Jat in Bikaner. Madanlal, Trilokchand, Omprakash, Gopal Krishna, and Kiran were the gang members identified and arrested by Bikaner Police. Tuljaram Jat has escaped the Ajmer police, and Dhaka has been apprehended. More research is being carried out.

In order to avoid cheating during the highly competitive REET examination, the Rajasthan administration halted internet and phone services throughout the rural districts of Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, and Jaipur from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

(Image: ANI/ PTI/ Representative Image)