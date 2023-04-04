Rajasthan Govt, Doctors Reach Consensus On Right To Health Bill; 8 Key Points To Know

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and doctors arrived at a consensus on the Right to Health Bill on Tuesday, April 4. The consensus came after Chief Secretary Usha Sharma chaired a meeting with doctors who were protesting against the RTH Bill.

Notably, eight points have been taken into consideration by the government of Rajasthan. The Right to Health Bill seeks to grant every resident of the state the right to emergency treatment and care without prepayment at any public health institution, health care establishment, and designated health care centres.

Following are the 8 points mentioned in the consensus:

1. HM has already excluded less than 50 bedded private multi-specialty hospitals from RTH.

2. All Private hospitals established without taking any facilities from the government in form of land and building at a subsidised rate shall also be excluded from the RTH Act.

3. Thereafter, the following category of hospitals will be covered by the RTH Act:

a. Private medical college hospitals.

b. Hospitals established on PPP mode.

c. Hospitals established after taking land from the government free of cost or on subsidized rates as per their contract terms.

d. Hospitals run by trusts.

(those funded by the government in form of land and building)

4. Regularisation of hospitals constructed at various places in Rajasthan will be considered on Kota model.

5. Police cases and other cases registered during agitation shall be withdrawn.

6. Single window system for licenses and other approvals for hospitals.

7. Fire NOC renewal will be considered every 5 years.

8. Any further change in rules, if any will be done after consultation with two representatives of IMA.

The consensus notably came after doctors staged state-wide protests against the Rajasthan government's Right to Health Bill, claiming the Bill as 'unconstitutional'. Doctors in Rajasthan were demanding the withdrawal of the Bill as it would increase bureaucratic interference in the functioning of private hospitals.

What is Rajasthan's Right To Health Bill?

Rajasthan Assembly passed the Right to Health Bill (RTH) on March 21 giving every Rajasthan resident the right to emergency treatment and care “without prepayment of requisite fee or charges” by any public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres. After emergency care, stabilisation and referral of the patient, if they do not pay the requisite charges, the government will reimburse the health care provider.

Notably, healthcare professionals were objecting to certain clauses where the term ‘medical emergency’ was not defined clearly. They asked how the expenses will be reimbursed to private hospitals. They raised concerns over setting up of a grievance redressal committee to address patients' complaints.