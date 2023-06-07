Rajasthan Govt Employees To Get Full Pension Benefits After 25 Years Of Service

Rajasthan government employees will now get the full benefit of pension after 25 years of service, instead of 28 years.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved a proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1996.

With this, the employees will be eligible to get the benefit of full pension on retirement after completing 25 years of service. The qualifying service period before the amendment was 28 years, according to a release.

Also, 75-year-old pensioners or family pensioners will be able to get a 10-per cent additional pension allowance.

In case of death of the pensioner, his or her married disabled son or daughter and eligible members earning up to Rs 12,500 per month will also be able to get the benefit of family pension.

The notification of this amendment will be effective from April 1, 2023.

Several other decisions related to promotion, special pay and designation were also taken by the cabinet.

It approved another proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017. This will increase the special pay of the personnel.

Gehlot had made an announcement in this regard in the state budget for 2023-24.

The cabinet also decided to allot land to Veer Gurjar Vikas and Dharmarth Trust, Bhilwara and Regar Samaj, Bikaner for hostels and approved a proposal to rename the Dausa medical college after Pandit Naval Kishore Sharma.