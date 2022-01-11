Rajasthan govt hikes RSGSM's sugarcane procurement rate by Rs 50 per quintal for season 2021-22

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a Rs 50 per quintal hike in the purchase price of sugarcane by Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills (RSGSM) for the crushing season 2021-22.

Sugarcane growing farmers were demanding to increase the purchase rate of sugarcane, following which the chief minister decided to increase the rate by Rs 50 per quintal, according to a release.

After this decision, RSGSM will now purchase early variety sugarcane at Rs 360 per quintal, medium grade sugarcane at Rs 350 per quintal and late variety sugarcane at Rs 345 per quintal. PTI SDA BAL BAL

