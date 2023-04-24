Rajasthan Govt Implementing Schemes To Provide Maximum Relief To People From Inflation, Unemployment: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said his government is implementing various schemes to provide the maximum relief to people from inflation and unemployment and added the central government should take similar initiatives.

He said the BJP-led central government should provide affordable cooking gas cylinders and health insurance, implement urban employment guarantee and give relief to people who lost their milch cattle due to lumpy skin disease.

In a statement, he said various public welfare schemes are being implemented by the Congress government in Rajasthan to provide the maximum relief to people from inflation and unemployment.

He said that under the Mukhyamantri Gas Cylinder Yojana, a provision has been made by the state government to give gas cylinders to 73 lakh Ujjwala and BPL families at Rs 500 per cylinder.

As LPG cylinder is available at Rs 1,140 and beneficiaries under the Ujjwala Yojna of the Centre are not able to get the cylinder refilled, he claimed.

Gehlot said that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the central government, health insurance of only Rs 5 lakh is being given only to the eligible beneficiaries. Even one-third of the country's population is not getting benefited from this.

Whereas under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme in Rajasthan, health insurance of Rs 25 lakh is being given to all residents of the state, he said, adding that the central government should increase the cover under its scheme.

The chief minister said a case is going on in the Supreme Court regarding assistance to cattle herders for the milch animals that died due to the lumpy skin disease. In the budget for 2023-24, a provision has been made by the Rajasthan government to give financial assistance of Rs 40,000 to people for the death of each cattle due to the epidemic.

The central government should also take such initiative, he said.

The chief minister said that the problem of unemployment is increasing even in urban areas across the country. The Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme is being implemented on the lines of MNREGA to provide relief to the unemployed in urban areas in Rajasthan.

The central government should also run such a scheme in the whole country so that the unemployed in the urban areas can get relief, Gehlot said.