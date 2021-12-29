Rajasthan Govt Issues Fresh SOPs Amid Rising Omicron Cases; COVID Vaccination Made Must

In view of the rising Omicron cases, the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot convened a meeting on Wednesday. The meeting that had in attendance the Council of Ministers of the Stat and discussions were held to curb the spread of the virus with minimum restrictions. On the basis of the discussion, a fresh list of guidelines has been charted out which emphasis a number of aspects starting from testing and tracking to vaccination.

Fresh guidelines in Rajasthan

On vaccination-

It is mandatory for all the teaching and non-teaching staff in coaching centres, schools, colleges and other educational institutions to get double dose of vaccination.

It is mandatory for all state government employees to get double dose of vaccination.

It is mandatory for those visiting cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in the state to get double dose of vaccination

It is mandatory for those visiting auditoriums and other places for functions to get double dose of vaccination

It is mandatory for those visiting malls, shops and other markets to get double dose of vaccination

Also, it is mandatory for executives and staff of the public places to get double dose of vaccination

Post-January 31, only vaccinated people will be allowed in these places. If found violating this norm, action will be taken against the head, staff of such organisation by the administration as per the rules defined

On events-

In all types of public/ social/ traditional as well as religious functions/festivals/ wedding events, a maximum of 200 people are allowed. If the number is exceeding 200, then prior permission needs to be taken from the District Collector as well as District Magistrate. If more than 200 people are found attending an event without prior permission, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied.

Other rules and regulations-

Those travelling to Jaipur International Airport from a foreign country will have to give the necessary information to the COVID team of the state health department, which will feed on the portal. Also, information needs to be given to the District Collector as well as District Magistrate so that it is made sure that quarantine rules are followed.

City buses will function from 5 AM to 11 PM. No one will be allowed to stand and travel in the buses.

Home Delivery will be allowed 24*7

Dining in restaurants will be allowed only till 10 PM.

All across the state, a night curfew will be imposed from 11 PM to 5 AM. On 31 st December, dining will start at 12:30 AM

"If norms are violated, then, District Collectors, as well as District Magistrates, will initiate action under Section 51-60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 along with Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020," the release by the government read.

Rajasthan recorded 23 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the tally of such cases to 69 in the state. Of the 69 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state, 39 are from Jaipur, 17 from Ajmer, four each from Sikar and Udaipur, two from Bhilwara and one person each is from Alwar, Jodhpur.