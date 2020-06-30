Rajasthan Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines For Unlock 2 Implementation From July 1 To 31

Amid spike in Coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government has issued an order regarding the implementation of Unlock 2 for the period of July 1 to 31. This comes as the COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 413 on Tuesday with eight more fatalities, while 354 fresh cases took the number of infections to 18,014, according to an official report. Four deaths were reported in Jodhpur, three in Jaipur, besides one patient from outside the state.

Activities Prohibited -

International air travel

Training institutions of Central and State Government may function from July 15th, 2020 and will adhere to the SOP issued by DOPT, Govt.of India

All cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars (other than in hotels, restaurants, and clubs, which have already been permitted to be open), auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places.

All religious places/places of Worship in urban/municipalities and large such places in rural areas, where the average number of daily visitors was in excess of 50 persons in the pre-lockdown period, shall be closed for public.

All social political / sports / entertainment / academic / cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations

The movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am across the State.

Activities Permitted -

Domestic flights permitted as expanded in a calibrated manner.

Online/ Distance learning shall continue.

Training institutions of the state and central government will be allowed to function from July 15.

However, Marriage related gathering may be held with the following conditions on the Organizer--(1) shall give prior information to SDM (2) ensure social distancing during the function (3) maximum number of guests allowed shall not be more than 50.

Regarding Containment zones and curfew areas, the order read, "These are areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in recent past and there is need to contain and isolate the spread of the virus. The area will be suitably identified and notified on the websites by the District Collector. Strict protocol will be observed in the Containment Zones as stated in the MHA/Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW) guidelines and only essential activities shall be allowed."

