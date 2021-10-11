Last Updated:

Rajasthan Govt Issues Revised COVID Guidelines; 200 People Allowed In Religious Events

Revised COVID-19 guidelines state night curfew will continue to take place every day between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to curb the transmission of the disease.  

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Rajasthan

Image: ANI/ PTI


The Rajasthan government has issued the latest revised COVID guidelines on October 11, Monday. In the revised guidelines, it is proposed that religious events can take place all across the state but with limited attendance. Only 200 individuals are allowed with partial vaccination made compulsory. However, night curfew will continue to be implemented every day between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to curb the transmission of the disease.  

Previous COVID guidelines

Earlier in the month of September, the Rajasthan government had changed COVID-19 norms, permitting a limit of 200 guests to attend wedding ceremonies. Previously, the number of guests allowed during wedding ceremonies was limited to 50, ANI reported.

Further, the guidelines had also allowed offices to operate at full capacity between 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., whereas only workers with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination will be permitted to work outside their workplaces. 

The previous guidelines had also issued that movie theatres and multiplexes would be permitted to operate at maximum capacity, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m, but only for individuals who have received at least one dosage of the vaccine.

Restaurants and cafes would be permitted to operate at full capacity from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Similarly, gyms and meditation centres would be permitted to operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. but only for individuals who have received at least one dosage. 

Meanwhile, last month, according to a press statement from the state health ministry, almost 5 crore individuals from the eligible population were vaccinated on September 14. The COVID-19 vaccine had been provided to a total number of 5,00,78,073 individuals out of the eligible population of 5,14,95,402. The first shot was given to 3.73 crore people, while the second dose was received by 1.27 crore people. 

Furthermore, as per Corona India Tracker, 11 new cases have been registered in Rajasthan. The total number of COVID cases confirmed so far in the state is 9,53,954, with 9,44,820 cases achieving recovery. In Rajasthan, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 8,954 people. 

(Image: ANI/ PTI)

Tags: Rajasthan, COVID-19, COVID guidelines
First Published:
