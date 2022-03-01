Rajasthan govt providing all assistance to those from state stuck in Ukraine: Gehlot

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said his government is providing all possible help to those from the state stuck in war-hit Ukraine, including students, for their safe return.

In a statement, he said the state government is taking the cooperation of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian embassy in Poland as well as migrant Rajasthanis to provide relief to the students stranded in the east European country.

He said the government's aim is that in this hour of crisis, every Indian student in Ukraine is transported to safe places as soon as possible and to ensure that they return to their homeland safely.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure necessary arrangements for the safe return of the students by keeping in constant touch with the Indian embassy in Poland and overseas Indians.

Gehlot interacted with the students from Rajasthan who reached Poland from Ukraine through a video-conference from the chief minister's residence.

He thanked migrant Rajasthani entrepreneurs Amit Lath and Ashok Sevak Ramani for bringing the students to Poland safely.

The chief minister took feedback from the students about the current situation in Ukraine and the difficulties being faced by the Indian students stranded on the border in reaching Poland.

The students said lakhs of people are trapped on the borders of Ukraine. To cross the border, they have to walk long distances by risking their lives. They are lucky to be able to reach Poland safely during such a terrible human tragedy, they added.

Gehlot asked the students to keep talking to their Indian friends who are still stuck in Ukraine and guide them regarding reaching Poland or other safe places.

The chief minister interacted with Shivangi Sharma, Hariom Meena, Aditya and others and assured them that his government is serious about their safety.

"It is our endeavour that relief reaches the students as soon as possible and they can return home safely," he added.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma also interacted with the students and assured them of all possible help.

Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dheeraj Srivastava said efforts are being made to provide relief to those trapped in Ukraine through migrant Rajasthanis in Poland. To help them, the state government has provided a link on its portal, along with a helpline number. PTI AG RC

