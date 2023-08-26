Rajasthan Govt Sanctions Rs 265 Crore For 15 Water Projects

The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 265.64 crore for 15 water projects, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The state government is continuously strengthening water projects to ensure irrigation and drinking water supply. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given financial approval of Rs 265.64 crore for 15 works in this sequence, it said.

With this approval, 15 works related to the Rajasthan Water Sector Livelihood Improvement Project will be carried out, along with various announcements made in the budget.

These include the repair and maintenance of various dams, canals and irrigation projects and sub-projects in Pratapgarh, Karauli, Jalore, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur, Udaipur and Jaipur.

The state government has also approved Rs 5.60 crore for the construction of new buildings of two hostels in the Sirohi district, it said in the statement.