Rajasthan Govt Seeks Chhattisgarh's Mediation To Start Mining Operations Amid Coal Crisis

Rajasthan government, in its continuing efforts to get its coal mines started, has written another letter to Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain to mention that the livelihood of more than 5,000 families living near the mining sites is at stake. In the letter, Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma wrote that several local people with the support of a few NGOs are creating problems in the commencement of mining operations in coal blocks that the state had been allocated. She also said that the delay will also lead to revenue loss for the state of Chhattisgarh.

Sharma wrote, "The aforesaid activities are causing social unrest at the mining site, as more than 5,000 families are directly or indirectly dependent on mining activities. Further, the delay in commencement of mining operations shall adversely affect the production of coal, its supply and the power generation in Rajasthan. The above delay will also cause revenue loss to the State Government of Chhattisgarh."

"Some local people with the support of few NGOs, are creating problem and taking inappropriate actions to stop the working at the site for tree enumeration and tree felling activity which is a pre-requisite for OB removal, followed by coal production," the letter read.

The Central government had allocated three Chhattisgarh-based coal mines- Parsa, Parsa East Kete Basan (PEKB) and Kete Extension to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) for running its thermal power plants. Out of the three, RRVUNL was able to extract coal only from Parsa mines, while the operations at the other two sites could not start because of pending environmental clearances.

Coal Crisis in Rajasthan

After the Centre's approval, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also visited Chhattisgarh in March. He requested his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel to grant the required approvals as RRVUNL was unable to meet its daily coal requirements.

Since the meeting of the two Chief Ministers, required permissions were granted by Chhattisgarh Forest Department, but even then operations could not take off as a group of locals staged protests opposing tree cutting activities in the area. The protesters were arguing that Rajasthan's coal blocks will affect the biodiversity of Hasdeo Arand Forests.

According to the law, the mine allotees and the beneficiary state government are required to undertake compensatory afforestation and RRVUNL has already planted over eight lakh trees to maintain the ecological balance. Chhattisgarh's Forest Department has already planted over 60 lakh trees in the area.

For the unversed, Chhattisgarh supplies coal to the power generation units in Rajasthan, which is on the verge of facing a severe electricity shortage because of short-supply of coal. Chhattisgarh is also incurring huge losses in terms of taxes and revenue paid by RRVUNL.

