Rajasthan Govt Steps Up Measures As Lumpy Disease Claims Lives Of Over 1,000 Cows

Keeping in view the outbreak of the contagious Lumpy disease across the entire state of Rajasthan, over 1,000 cows have been killed so far while measures are being taken to control the spread of the disease among cattle. Concerning the same, Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lal Chand Kataria also held a review meeting with district-level officials over the situation.

After discussing the spread of the rapidly-spreading disease among the bovines in the state, the Minister further asked the officials to go all out against the virus and prioritise saving the lives of the cows.

Speaking to the media following the meeting, Kataria said that the Lumpy disease has mostly affected cows staying at 'gaushalas' and animal shelters in the state. Further emphasizing that saving cows is a top priority at the moment, he also clarified that no reports of lumpy skin diseases among buffaloes have been reported so far.

It is pertinent to note that the spread of the lumpy skin disease has become a bane for thousands of cattle herders in parts of western and northern Rajasthan following which so far thousands of cows have been killed and the outbreak is still spreading at an unrelenting speed in the region.

Rajasthan govt making efforts to stop the spread of Lumpy disease in cows: CM

Concerning the alarming situation, while the state government has already rushed medical teams to the affected places in the state, central teams have also reached there to support the ongoing campaign against the disease spread. Also, funds have been allocated for emergency essential medicines.

गोवंश में फैल रहा लम्पी स्किन रोग अत्यंत संक्रामक है। राज्य सरकार इसकी रोकथाम एवं बचाव के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास कर रही है। अपने पशुओं को इससे बचाने के लिए आवश्यक सावधानियों का पालन करें। पशुओं में इस रोग के लक्षण नजर आने पर नजदीकी पशु चिकित्सा संस्था में सम्पर्क करें। pic.twitter.com/ZCkEzdjC65 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 4, 2022

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also assured that the government has been making efforts to prevent the disease. He also urged people to take extra precautions to protect their animals and also contact the nearest veterinaries if noticed any symptoms. "I appeal to the Gaushala operators, public representatives, and voluntary organizations to extend their cooperation to the state government in the control and prevention of this disease" he added.

Image: PTI/Representational