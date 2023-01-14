Rajasthan Govt Takes 'bulldozer Action' On Paper Leak Accused, House Razed Down

In a massive development in the paper-leak scam case, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Saturday initiated a 'bulldozer action' against the suspect.

Republic TV has learnt that the Alwar residence of Bhupendra Saran, who is the main accused in the scam has been razed down by the state government. This comes a week after the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) sent a notice to Saran over the illegal encroachment of land.

This comes in connection with the paper leak of the 2nd-grade teacher recruitment examination case in Rajasthan. On January 9, the bulldozers demolished the premises of 'Adhigam Coaching Institute' in Jaipur which was involved in this case.

Rajasthan paper leak case

The two suspects, Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka allegedly supplied question papers to Suresh Kumar Vishnoi, the main accused in the paper leak case who has been arrested. During interrogation, police learned that Vishnoi was working in cahoots with Saran and Dhaka.

Notably, the General Knowledge test for the recruitment of Class 2 teachers in government schools, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), was cancelled on Saturday, December 24, after the test paper, was allegedly leaked in Udaipur just hours before the commencement of the exam.

The police arrested 55 people, including seven women candidates, in connection with the incident. Now, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced that the senior teacher competitive examination will be held on January 29, 2023.