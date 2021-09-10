Rajasthan Govt Temporarily Suspends Trade Licence Fee Imposed By Jaipur Municipal Corporation

The Rajasthan government has temporarily suspended the trade license fee imposed by the Jaipur Municipal Corporations (Heritage and Greater) on various business activities. Many business organisations had called for a shutdown on Saturday against the fee.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken a decision to temporarily suspend this fee keeping in mind the circumstances of coronavirus, an official statement said.

Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, MLA Amin Kagzi and Gangadevi also met Local Self Government Department Minister Shanti Dhariwal to suggest him not to levy this fee.

