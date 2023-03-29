The feud between agitating doctors and the Rajasthan government over the Right to Health (RTH) bill continued on Tuesday, March 28 with the Ashok Gehlot-state government adamant on the legislation. Despite state-wide protests against the Rajasthan government's Right to Health Bill, the state government said that disciplinary action will be taken against government doctors if they boycott their duties.

As private healthcare services in Rajasthan have come to a halt due to a strike by private doctors, hospitals in Rajasthan currently wear a deserted look as doctors continue their protest against the bill for the 11th day in a row on Tuesday.

Disciplinary action to be taken against government doctors if they boycott their duties: Rajasthan Govt amid doctor's protest against Right To Health Bill — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 28, 2023

Doctors on Monday, March 27 held a massive protest against the bill in Jaipur at Panch Batti. The Indian Medical Association called March 27 a ‘Black Day’ and a rally was conducted to press the demand for its withdrawal. Private doctors have threatened that their hospitals will not be part of any healthcare scheme by the state in the future.

The Right to Health Bill seeks to grant every resident of the state the right to emergency treatment and care without prepayment at any public health institution, health care establishment, and designated health care centres. Dubbing the bill 'unconstitutional', doctors in Rajasthan are demanding its withdrawal alleging that it would increase bureaucratic interference in the functioning of private hospitals.

Govt medicos to go on strike on Wednesday in solidarity with private doctors

Medical services in Rajasthan are likely to be affected on Wednesday, March 29 with government doctors and faculty members at medical colleges announcing a one-day mass leave in solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Heath Bill. However, emergency services will be exempted.

On Tuesday, the All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors' Association announced the one-day strike in support of the agitating private doctors. Association general secretary Dr Shankar Bamnia said more than 15,000 in-service (government) doctors will go on a one-day mass leave in support of the private doctors' movement. Resident doctors and medical college faculties will also join the strike.

"All doctors will be on a one-day mass leave in support of the (private doctors') movement," Bamnia said.