Rajasthan Govt To Pay Rs 476 Crore Gratuity To Road Transport Employees

The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to make payment of Rs 476 crore of gratuity payable to retired employees of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) before Diwali.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting to review gratuity and other benefits being given to the retired employees of RSRTC during which it was decided to make payment of the gratuity.

Out of Rs 476 crore payable gratuity, approval of Rs 200 crore will be issued by the finance department this week and the remaining dues of Rs 260 crore will be arranged through loan, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister said the orders for the recruitment of 250 conductors have been issued on Monday. He also said that the dependents of 175 deceased employees have been given compassionate appointments by the corporation management in the last four months.

He said that compassionate appointments will be provided to the remaining others by March 2022.

The decisions have been taken at a time when RSRTC employees have threatened to go on a one-day strike on October 27 to press for their demands including revision in pay, new recruitment and payment of pension benefits to retired employees.

The strike has been called on a day when the RAS recruitment exam (prelims) 2021 will be held and the state government has announced free travel to the candidates appearing in the exam.

In a tweet later, the chief minister said the state government is serious about all the demands of the RSRTC employees.

He also called upon the employees to withdraw the proposed strike.

