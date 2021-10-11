Rajasthan govt to re-examine marriage bill

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said his government will urge Governor Kalraj Mishra to return the marriage bill passed by the state Assembly recently and re-examine it. He said after consultation with lawyers, it will be considered whether to take the Rajasthan Compulsory Marriage Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2021 forward or not.

Addressing a programme on International Girl Child Day, Gehlot said, "There has been a controversy in the country that this law will encourage child marriage. We decided that it was not a question of our reputation. We will request the governor to return the law we have passed." PTI AG RDK RDK

