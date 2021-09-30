Rajasthan Govt To Set Up Camps To Offer Services To Rural People

The Rajasthan government will set up camps at every gram panchayat to offer people living in remote areas various services related to 22 departments.

The campaign, named 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang', will begin on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and continue till December 17.

As part of the campaign, officials will hold camps at every gram panchayat to offer on-the-spot solution to various applicants.

The camps will offer various services such as land deed allotment, land deed transfers, and issuance of various certificates.

"The state government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been actively working to make administration transparent and accessible to all citizens. Prashasan Gaon ke Sang is a major step in the direction," said Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary in a statement.

"Officials to be deputed at the camps are being extended authority necessary for on-the-spot disposal of applications. Special measures have also been initiated in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

The camps will be held under the observation of respective district collectors on weekdays and may be extended to Saturday, if required.

Most of the services of these departments have already been made available online by the state government and e-mitra kiosk will be made available at all camps to facilitate online work.

The campaign is expected to be of great help to those unaccustomed to digital procedures and those facing challenges in travelling to government offices for physical verification.

