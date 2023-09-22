Rajasthan Govt Upgrades 30 Govt Upper Primary Schools To Higher Secondary Level

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to upgrade 30 upper primary schools to the higher secondary level and the creation of 390 posts for these institutions.

The state government is working with commitment to strengthen the education system and provide better education to students, according to an official statement on Friday.

The statement added that apart from the 390 posts that will be created, 13 new ones have also been approved for the operation of each upgraded school.

These 13 new posts are that of a principal, junior assistant and support staff each, two level-1 and level-2 teachers each and six senior teachers.

Gehlot has also approved a proposal to start 11 new subjects in eight schools of six districts. Eleven posts, including one of school lecturer, will be created to impart education in the new subjects, another statement said.