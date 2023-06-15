Rajasthan Govt Waives ED's Land Registration Fees

The Rajasthan government has issued a notification waiving the registration fee of the ED's regional office here.

The gesture comes in the wake of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other Congress leaders attacking the BJP-led Centre over the agency's raiding several places in the state in connection with the paper leak scam.

The finance department, which is with Gehlot, in a notification on Tuesday said, "The State Government being of the opinion that it is expedient in the public interest so to do, hereby orders that registration fees chargeable on the lease deed executed by the Jaipur Development Authority in favour of the Enforcement Directorate, Zonal Office Jaipur in respect of constructed plot, Jhalana Institutional Area, Jaipur shall be remitted." The order does not mention the amount waived.

The ED had sent a proposal to the finance department to waive the registration fee on the building for its zonal office.

The Congress has been accusing the Centre of misusing federal probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to settle political scores.