Rajasthan govt working to uplift poor: Gehlot at mass wedding ceremony

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that the state government is committed to working for the uplift of poor, needy, deprived, and backward sections.

Addressing a 'Sarva Dharma samuhik vivah samaroh' (mass wedding ceremony) of poor and needy families affected by the coronavirus, Gehlot said it is the endeavour of the state government to ensure social security of every section and connect them with the mainstream of the society.

A total of 108 couples tied the nuptial knot in the programmes organized by the NSUI, which is the student wing of the Congress, in Sriganganagar and Nagaur districts on Sunday.

Gehlot said that due to the pandemic, a crisis of livelihood was facing the people of low-income groups and daily wagers, but the state government provided all possible relief to the needy families with the cooperation of all, according to a release.

The chief minister also highlighted the schemes and programmes being run by the state government for social security. PTI SDA CK

