Rajasthan Govt's Public Welfare Schemes Trying To Mitigate Inflation Woes: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government is trying to provide relief to the common people from inflation through its various public welfare schemes.

He said various schemes, including the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, of the Rajasthan government are being discussed across the country.

Gehlot was addressing the gathering after visiting the Inflation Relief Camp at Sagwara in Dungarpur district.

Referring to the state government's Mukhyamantri Gas Cylinder Yojana, Mukhyamantri Free Electricity Yojana and Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, he said, "In this way, our effort is to reduce the impact of inflation on you. Here (in the camp) you are being given 10 (guarantee of welfare schemes) cards. They are being given only so that you can get relief in the time of inflation. We are trying our best for that." He said that under the Mukhyamantri Gas Cylinder Yojana, gas cylinders would be given to Ujjwala beneficiaries and BPL families for Rs 500 each.

"Schemes are being implemented in this way, their discussion is not only in Rajasthan. The Congress has included the schemes of the Rajasthan government in its election manifesto in Karnataka. I believe that every state will have to implement (such schemes)," the chief minister said.

The senior Congress leader targeted the BJP leaders for terming welfare schemes as 'revadis'.

He said, "The chief minister of Haryana said such schemes should not be implemented. The Prime Minister said 'Revadi' should not be distributed. I want to ask the Prime Minister that your party's manifesto for the Karnataka elections is there, why are there welfare schemes for the public? Aren't they Revadi...?" Gehlot said the government will give free smartphones to 40 lakh women on Raksha Bandhan this year. The smartphones will come with three-year free internet pack.

The chief minister also expressed happiness over the presence of women in large numbers on the occasion.

After the meeting, while sharing some photos, he wrote, "This encouraging presence of women in the inflation relief camp of Dungarpur is commendable. To tell the truth, when a housewife gets relief from inflation, her savings play an important role in building the society. We request all the mothers, sisters and daughters of Rajasthan to register in maximum numbers and ensure progress of every family." Gehlot is on a tour of Udaipur, Dungarpur and Banswara areas. The state government started setting up these camps from April 24, where registered beneficiaries get a guarantee card for benefits under 10 major welfare schemes of the state government.