Rajasthan Groom Pauses Wedding Rituals To Listen To 100th Episode Of PM's Mann Ki Baat

Amid huge fanfare around the 100th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat', a groom, between tuning in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat’ and continuing with the wedding ceremonies in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, opted for the first option. Rishabh Porwal, the groom, stopped his marriage ceremony and insisted on listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address before going ahead with his nuptials on Sunday, April 30.

The wedding was taking place at a private resort in Bhilwara when Rishabh made this demand in the middle of the wedding rituals. After his request, arrangements were made for LED screens, and the 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ was played for all the guests present.

Rishabh said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance always inspired me and he did not want to miss out on the 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’." He said that he had not missed a single episode so far and always learned something from PM Modi’s address.

"Even in the midst of my wedding ceremony, I took out time to listen to the 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat along with my wife Anjali and family members. All were happy with my decision," Rishabh said.

100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a historic 100th episode of the Mann Ki Baat radio program on Sunday in which he said that the preservation and promotion of education and culture have been an ancient tradition of India, adding that the country was working towards that through various means like the National Education Policy and the option of studying in regional languages.

The special radio programme was telecast live at the UN Headquarters in New York and across all Raj Bhavans in the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised four lakh venues for people to hear the programme.