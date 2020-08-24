Rajasthan And Gujarat Witness Heavy Downpour; Mahi Dam, Aji Dam Overflow

With monsoon raging over some regions of the nation, Gujarat and Rajasthan witnessed heavy rains hindering the normal day-to-day life. Aji Dam in Rajkot, Gujarat and Mahi Dam in Banswara, Rajasthan overflowed due to the downpour on Sunday, August 23.

At least 16 rains were opened at Mahi Dam to allow the water flow without diverging. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted extremely heavy rains measuring more than 20 centimetres over certain parts of Rajsthan on both Sunday and Monday.

#WATCH Gujarat: Aji Dam in Rajkot is overflowing, following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/17gYskJBZc — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

#WATCH Rajasthan: 16 gates of Mahi Dam in Banswara have been opened, following heavy rains in the region. pic.twitter.com/4OV5IQ8S8s — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2020

IMD noted the well-established low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh (MP) and said that it is very likely for it to shift westwards across Rajasthan in the next 24 hours. Even Central Water Commission (CWC) Official Flood Forecast has issued an advisory for rains touching the warning level at Dholpur on the river Chambal in Rajasthan.

Advisory Forecast for touching Warning Level at #Dholpur on river #Chambal in #Dholpur District of #Rajsathan issued by CWC Agra is appended. pic.twitter.com/Xf9sgTNCtr — Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast (@CWCOfficial_FF) August 23, 2020

It also called for a ‘close watch’ to be maintained by Districts of Indore, Dhar of Madhya Pradesh because almost all dams in Narmada rover were getting heavy inflows. Meanwhile, at least 14 gates were opened at Totladoh dam on the river Pench in Maharashtra due to the rains. The monsoon remains active and is south of its normal position that is from Ganganagar to the Bay of Bengal.

As per IMD predictions, it is expected to remain that way for the next couple of days, thus, implying that extremely heavy rains are expected over Rajasthan and Gujarat with heavy to very heavy rain over certain areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as well this week.

Latest satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection over parts of southeast UP & adjoining northeast MP, north coastal Odisha & adjoining West Bengal, southeast Telangana, northwest Tamilnadu & adjoining Kerala, south Rayalaseema, Gujarat state and south Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/oNqPstrmBi — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 23, 2020

Heavy rains in South Bengal districts

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in South Bengal from Monday, August 24 due to the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. A similar downpour is likely to occur over Odisha between Monday and Wednesday. IMD has also released the forecast of moderate thunderstorms with lightning in some places over Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand in the next 24 hours.

